Cheese pizza in Marina Del Rey

Marina Del Rey restaurants
Toast

Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

MidiCi of MDR

13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sicilian Thick Crust Cheese Pizza$13.00
Prefer a thick crispy crust? Try our delicious pan pizza, loaded with flavor, cheese and your favorite topping.
Four Cheese Pizza$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, Parmesan, garlic, oregano (no tomato sauce).
NY Cheese Pizza$14.00
Wood-fired, Italian tomato sauce, diced Grande mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Our signature dough, light, thin, soft and chewy with a high crust. Made from 4 fine ingredients; non-gmo double zero Neapolitan flour, water, sea salt and yeast.
More about MidiCi of MDR
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mariners Cafe

14000 Captain's Row, Marina del Rey

Avg 4 (261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12' Cheese Pizza$12.00
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
16' Cheese Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Mariners Cafe

