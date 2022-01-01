Cheese pizza in Marina Del Rey
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve cheese pizza
MidiCi of MDR
13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey
|Sicilian Thick Crust Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Prefer a thick crispy crust? Try our delicious pan pizza, loaded with flavor, cheese and your favorite topping.
|Four Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, Parmesan, garlic, oregano (no tomato sauce).
|NY Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Wood-fired, Italian tomato sauce, diced Grande mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Our signature dough, light, thin, soft and chewy with a high crust. Made from 4 fine ingredients; non-gmo double zero Neapolitan flour, water, sea salt and yeast.