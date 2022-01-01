Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Marina Del Rey

Marina Del Rey restaurants
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Sampa's Pizza Cafe

534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Cookie$4.50
Fresh baked everyday our homemade cookie is simply DELICIOUS filled with brigadeiro.
contains nuts.
Cookie Pie$6.00
A giant soft and chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with chocolate cream and white chocolate drops.
More about Sampa's Pizza Cafe
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mariners Cafe

14000 Captain's Row, Marina del Rey

Avg 4 (261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Cookies And Cream$2.95
M&M Cookies$2.95
More about Mariners Cafe

