Cookies in Marina Del Rey
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve cookies
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about Sampa's Pizza Cafe
Sampa's Pizza Cafe
534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Homemade Cookie
|$4.50
Fresh baked everyday our homemade cookie is simply DELICIOUS filled with brigadeiro.
contains nuts.
|Cookie Pie
|$6.00
A giant soft and chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with chocolate cream and white chocolate drops.