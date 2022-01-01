Greek salad in Marina Del Rey
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Sampa's Pizza Cafe
Sampa's Pizza Cafe
534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Greek Salad
|$6.00
A delicious salad made fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette.
More about MidiCi of MDR
MidiCi of MDR
13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Baby spinach, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, Italian vinaigrette dressing. All salads are served fresh with balsamic reduction.