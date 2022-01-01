Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Marina Del Rey

Go
Marina Del Rey restaurants
Toast

Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Salad image

 

Sampa's Pizza Cafe

534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$6.00
A delicious salad made fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sampa's Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

MidiCi of MDR

13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$14.00
Baby spinach, seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, red onions, Italian vinaigrette dressing. All salads are served fresh with balsamic reduction.
More about MidiCi of MDR
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mariners Cafe

14000 Captain's Row, Marina del Rey

Avg 4 (261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Greek Salad$14.00
tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, black olives, feta
More about Mariners Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Marina Del Rey

Croissants

Cookies

Pepperoni Pizza

Chocolate Cake

Cake

Chopped Salad

Cheese Pizza

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Marina Del Rey to explore

Venice

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Del Rey

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Marina Del Rey to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston