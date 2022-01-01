Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Marina Del Rey

Go
Marina Del Rey restaurants
Toast

Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

 

Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey

534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Burrata Pizza$24.95
Pesto Sauce topped with burrata
chunks, fried garlic, cherry
tomatoes & arugula
More about Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey
Item pic

 

MidiCi of MDR - The Neapolitan Pizza Company

13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Pizza$14.00
House-made pesto, fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, (no tomato sauce). Our signature Neapolitan dough, light, thin, soft and chewy with a high crust. Made from 4 fine ingredients; non-gmo double zero Neapolitan flour, water, sea salt and yeast.
Chicken Pesto Pizza$18.00
House made pesto, fresh Mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, grape tomatoes (no tomato sauce).
More about MidiCi of MDR - The Neapolitan Pizza Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Marina Del Rey

Tacos

Vegetarian Pizza

Prosciutto

Lobsters

Pies

Cake

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Marina Del Rey to explore

Venice

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Del Rey

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Marina Del Rey to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (805 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston