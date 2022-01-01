Pesto pizza in Marina Del Rey
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve pesto pizza
More about Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey
Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey
534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Pesto Burrata Pizza
|$24.95
Pesto Sauce topped with burrata
chunks, fried garlic, cherry
tomatoes & arugula
More about MidiCi of MDR - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
MidiCi of MDR - The Neapolitan Pizza Company
13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey
|Pesto Pizza
|$14.00
House-made pesto, fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, (no tomato sauce). Our signature Neapolitan dough, light, thin, soft and chewy with a high crust. Made from 4 fine ingredients; non-gmo double zero Neapolitan flour, water, sea salt and yeast.
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$18.00
House made pesto, fresh Mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, grape tomatoes (no tomato sauce).