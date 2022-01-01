Pies in Marina Del Rey
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve pies
More about SusieCakes - Marina del Rey
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Marina del Rey
4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey
|Key Lime Pie - 9"
|$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey
Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey
534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Cookie Pie
|$6.00
A giant soft and chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with chocolate cream and white chocolate drops.
|Apple Crumble Pie
|$6.00
A rich apple filling that's juicy, compact, sweet, and cinnamon-spiced.
|Banoffee Pie
|$6.00