Pies in Marina Del Rey

Marina Del Rey restaurants
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve pies

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Marina del Rey

4714 Lincoln Blvd, Marina del Rey

Avg 4.7 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie - 9"$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey

534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Pie$6.00
A giant soft and chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie filled with chocolate cream and white chocolate drops.
Apple Crumble Pie$6.00
A rich apple filling that's juicy, compact, sweet, and cinnamon-spiced.
Banoffee Pie$6.00
Firestone Walker - Taproom - Venice

3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mud Pie$9.00
Oreo® Cookie Crust | Coffee Ice Cream | Chocolate Ganache | Crushed Peanuts | Whipped Cream
