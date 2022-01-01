Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Marina Del Rey

Marina Del Rey restaurants
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve prosciutto

Sampa's Pizza Cafe

534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto$25.00
Italian Tomato Sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh arugula & glazed balsamic.
MidiCi of MDR

13488 Maxella Ave Suite 100, Marina del Rey

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRUFFLE & PROSCIUTTO Pizza$22.00
Truffle cream, fresh Mozzarella, basil, mushrooms. Topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake (no tomato sauce).
MARGHERITA & PROSCIUTTO$20.00
Italian tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella. Topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after bake.
