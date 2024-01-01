Pudding in Marina Del Rey
Marina Del Rey restaurants that serve pudding
C&O Cucina
3016 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Bread Pudding Souffle
|$10.00
Warm Bread Pudding served with Zabaglione Sauce and Fresh Strawberries
Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey
534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey
|Beijinho (Coconut Pudding)
|$3.50
Condensed milk and coconut flakes, makes this a favorite Brazilian recipe especially at birthday parties. Kids (and adults) love it!
|Brigadeiro (Chocolate Pudding)
|$3.50
Brigadeiros (bree-gah-day-ro) are like a Brazilian chocolaty treasure, so sweet and so gooey, it’s impossible not to love.