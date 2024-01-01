Pudding in Marina Del Rey

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

C&O Cucina

3016 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding Souffle$10.00
Warm Bread Pudding served with Zabaglione Sauce and Fresh Strawberries
More about C&O Cucina
Item pic

 

Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey

534 W Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beijinho (Coconut Pudding)$3.50
Condensed milk and coconut flakes, makes this a favorite Brazilian recipe especially at birthday parties. Kids (and adults) love it!
Brigadeiro (Chocolate Pudding)$3.50
Brigadeiros (bree-gah-day-ro) are like a Brazilian chocolaty treasure, so sweet and so gooey, it’s impossible not to love.
More about Sampa's Pizza Cafe - Marina Del Rey

