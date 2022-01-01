Go
Toast

Marinara Pizza - Upper West Side

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

483 Amsterdam Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2349 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

483 Amsterdam Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

e's BAR

No reviews yet

Hangin' at e's!

Maison Pickle

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!
E-Gift Card Disclaimer: Your use of this card constitutes acceptance of these terms; The name it was purchased for will have to provide State ID to redeem.

5 Napkin Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston