Marinara Pizza - Midtown
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:15 PM
No reviews yet
985 1st Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Location
985 1st Avenue, New York NY 10022
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Old Stove Pub and Wine
Come in and enjoy!
Crumbly Cafe & Bakery
"NEW BAKERY **BAKING ON PREMISES** in Sutton place! We’ve a wide variety of delicious pastries and desserts! Whether you’re in the mood for something savory or something sweet! You’ve found the place!!"
16 Handles
Come in and enjoy!
Oaxaca Taqueria
Come in and enjoy!