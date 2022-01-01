Go
MARINATE KOREA BBQ

it's not bibimbap or poke. it's a creation

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

4150 McGowen St • $$

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Breast$12.00
Our Grilled Chicken is Chicken breast
Marinated with herbs and oil( pesto-like Sauce)
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Pesto for your sauce)
Bulgogi Bowl$13.00
Our Bulgogi is thinly sliced Ribeye cut, Marinated in our special Bulgogi Sauce.
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Yuponzu & Ssamjang)
Spicy Pork Belly$12.00
Our Spicy Pork is thinly sliced
Marinated in our special Spicy pork belly
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Aji Verde & Ssamjang)
Mandoo (Fried Dumplings)$6.00
Deep fried beef & pork dumplings.
served with our dumpling sauce
Grilled Pork Belly$13.00
Our Grilled Pork is thick cut, salted, Right before they hit the grill!
Simple and Tasty!
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Ssamjang for your Sauce)
Bulgogi Burrito$10.00
Our Famous Bulgogi Burrito comes with Grilled bulgogi, white rice, romaine salad, kimchi, cheddar cheese, fried egg, ssamjang(inside), and OUR HABANERO SAUCE on the side to get your Burrito The Kick!
Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Our Kimchi fried rice will come with spring mix and sunny-side-up egg.
Fried Tofu (Vegan)$12.00
Our Tofu is Deepfried with flour, salt and black pepper
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Ssamjang for your Sauce)
Grilled Salmon$14.00
Our Salmon is salt & peppered right before it hits our grill!
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Yuponzu & Pesto fro your Sauce)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4150 McGowen St

LONG BEACH CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

