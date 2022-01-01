Asian Fusion
Korean
Seafood
Marination
Closed today
No reviews yet
2000 6th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle WA 98121
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Shooby Doo Catering - SAM
Exclusive caterers for the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Asian Art Museum, and Olympic Sculpture Park
Sugo Hand Roll Bar
Highlighting sustainably-sourced fish in the heart of the historic Pike Place Market, Sugo Hand Roll Bar exemplifies Seattle's passion for high quality seafood in a sleek, upscale environment.
Lola
Lola
The MARKET
Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!