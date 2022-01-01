Go
Asian Fusion
Korean
Seafood

Marination

Closed today

No reviews yet

2000 6th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

Popular Items

Pocket Tots$2.50
A pocket-sized version of our tater tots - full-sized aloha!
Tater Tots$5.00
Fried fresh - arrives hot! Tater tots sprinkled with a special blend of seasonings
Miso Chicken Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
SPAM Slider$3.00
SPAM is..... well, crazy tasty. Served on soft Hawaiian-style rolls with Nunya Suace and our signature slaw.
Aloha Slider$3.00
Kalua Pork is Hawaiian braised, pulled pork. Served on soft Hawaiian-style rolls with Nunya Suace and our signature slaw.
Aloha Tots$10.50
Tater tots, Kalua pork, kimchi sauce**, mayo, scallions, sunny-up egg*
**contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Kalua Pork Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
Spicy Pork Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
**spicy pork contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
Kalbi Beef Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
Sexy Tofu Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle WA 98121

Directions

