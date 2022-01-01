Go
Toast

Water's Edge Wine Bar & Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

194 Marina Dr Ste 101

No reviews yet

Location

194 Marina Dr Ste 101

Long Beach CA

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Boathouse on the Bay

No reviews yet

The Boathouse on the Bay is a unique Long Beach restaurant offering waterfront dining at its finest! Owned and operated by residents of Long Beach, the atmosphere is warm and inviting and it's where people meet people. Style, class & romance intrigue your senses at our Long Beach steak and seafood restaurant with service and cuisine that is second to none

Yucatan Grill

No reviews yet

A taste of Mexico and the Caribbean!
Great Food. Great Memories.

Seal Beach Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Patty's Place

No reviews yet

Welcome to fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston