Go
Toast

The Marine Diner

The Marine Diner is the place for outstanding burgers, pizzas, and all sorts of treats guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.

302 West Division Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crunchy Taco Supreme$2.00
A crunchy corn shell filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream.
Onion Rings$3.99
Cheeseburger - Single$5.45
Cheeseburger - Double$7.45
Tater Tots$3.50
Pizza - Thin Crust 2 Topping$13.00
Kiddie Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
Ranch
French Fries$3.25
Cod Plate$12.00
See full menu

Location

302 West Division Street

Marine IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Schlafly Highland Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Command Post at the American Legion

No reviews yet

The Command Post Bar & Grill at the American Legion. Open to the Public. Video Gaming, Pool & Dart Leagues, Draft and Craft Beer Selections. Check out our daily specials. Children welcome with an adult. 18+

Alfonzo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We’re a family owned and operated restaurant that offers a range of Italian cuisine to those in Troy, Illinois, and the surrounding areas. We were founded in 1982. We start with the dough and use fresh ingredients and quality toppings to craft your hot, delicious Neopolitan-style pizza. We offer a variety of Italian dishes, sandwiches, desserts, drinks, and more.

Route 66 Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston