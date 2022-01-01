Mariners Cafe
Mariners Cafe is located right in the heart of Mariners Village. We serve Breakfast (all day,) lunch, dinner, pastries, beer, wine and, a small selection of convenient store items.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
14000 Captain's Row • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14000 Captain's Row
Marina del Rey CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mo's Place
The Best 5 Star Dive Bar!!
Cantalini's Salerno Beach
Join us for our homestyle Traditional Italian Cuisine! Delicious Chef Specials, delectable Italian desserts in our family friendly romantic ambiance. Live music Sundays. Visit our music calendar & event page at www.cantalinis.com. Reservations not required but recommended on Friday, Saturday & Sunday. 310-821-0018. Just steps from the beautiful Playa del Rey beach in Playa del Rey. Online ordering, Full event catering, local delivery available.
Bacari
Bacari PDR is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the third restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.
Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus.
We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties. Bacari PDR is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!
Baja Cantina
Come in and enjoy!