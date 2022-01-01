Go
Toast

Mariners Cafe

Mariners Cafe is located right in the heart of Mariners Village. We serve Breakfast (all day,) lunch, dinner, pastries, beer, wine and, a small selection of convenient store items.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14000 Captain's Row • $$

Avg 4 (261 reviews)

Popular Items

11.5 oz Parrot Coconut Water$2.50
16oz Monster$3.50
Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 15.2 oz$3.00
16 oz Fountain Soda$1.75
Fras Organic Iced Tea CBD$5.25
20 Oz Fountain Soda$1.95
700ml Sm Arrowhead$2.00
12 oz Bundaberg Ginger Beer$2.95
10 oz Martinelli's Apple juice$2.50
Pelegrino /Perrier 500 ml$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14000 Captain's Row

Marina del Rey CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mo's Place

No reviews yet

The Best 5 Star Dive Bar!!

Cantalini's Salerno Beach

No reviews yet

Join us for our homestyle Traditional Italian Cuisine! Delicious Chef Specials, delectable Italian desserts in our family friendly romantic ambiance. Live music Sundays. Visit our music calendar & event page at www.cantalinis.com. Reservations not required but recommended on Friday, Saturday & Sunday. 310-821-0018. Just steps from the beautiful Playa del Rey beach in Playa del Rey. Online ordering, Full event catering, local delivery available.

Bacari

No reviews yet

Bacari PDR is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the third restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.
Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus.
We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties. Bacari PDR is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!

Baja Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston