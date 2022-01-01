Go
Toast

Marines Empanadas

Come in and enjoy!

EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

3227 Hillcroft St • $

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)

Popular Items

POBLANA SABROSA$3.20
PINEAPPLE$3.00
HAM AND CHEESE$3.35
TAMAL MIXTO$10.50
EMPANADAS COLOMBIANAS$1.60
COLOMBIANA/MANZANA$2.50
BEEF CON QUESO$3.70
CHUCK WAGON$3.20
CHEESE SOLO$3.35
BEEF$3.20
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3227 Hillcroft St

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Neyow's Creole Cafe

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Atomic Bottle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diablo Loco Richmond

No reviews yet

Great food and drinks located in the heart of Houston's Galleria area.

Suzie's Pastry Shoppe

No reviews yet

Our sweets are created from scratch from unaltered traditional recipes passed down for generations using only fresh, quality ingredients.
Our chefs have decades of experience in perfecting every dessert and have a passion for what they do, ensuring a consistent and high quality selection.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston