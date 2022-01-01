Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Marinette

Go
Marinette restaurants
Toast

Marinette restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Applejacks & Edgewater image

SEAFOOD

Applejacks & Edgewater

20 W Hosmer St, Marinette

Avg 4.6 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$6.25
More about Applejacks & Edgewater
The Brothers Three image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Brothers Three

1302 Marinette Avenue, Marinette

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$5.19
More about The Brothers Three

Browse other tasty dishes in Marinette

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Marinette to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston