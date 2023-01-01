Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Marinette
/
Marinette
/
Chips And Salsa
Marinette restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Ironworks on Main
1333 Main St, Marinette
No reviews yet
Jerk Tacos with Chips & Salsa
$13.49
Hand breaded chicken tossed in Jamacian Jerk sauce with mango salsa and cilantro
More about Ironworks on Main
TACOS • SALADS
Blue Bike Burrito
2020 Hall Avenue, Marinette
Avg 4.7
(483 reviews)
Chips & salsa
$3.00
More about Blue Bike Burrito
