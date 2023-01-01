Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Marinette

Go
Marinette restaurants
Toast

Marinette restaurants that serve chips and salsa

BG pic

 

Ironworks on Main

1333 Main St, Marinette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Tacos with Chips & Salsa$13.49
Hand breaded chicken tossed in Jamacian Jerk sauce with mango salsa and cilantro
More about Ironworks on Main
Blue Bike Burrito image

TACOS • SALADS

Blue Bike Burrito

2020 Hall Avenue, Marinette

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & salsa$3.00
More about Blue Bike Burrito

Browse other tasty dishes in Marinette

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Map

More near Marinette to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston