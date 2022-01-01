Go
Marinitas features a menu inspired by dishes found throughout Mexico and Latin America using local and seasonal products. Marinitas delivers Latin focused lusciousness that is an exciting blend of the new and the familiar. Cocktails focus on the silver and gold liquors of Central and South America. The bar is dedicated to classic cocktail preparations including citrus juice squeezed to order, house made sweet and sour made from unrefined cane sugars, along with the highest quality mixers.

218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.2 (1498 reviews)

Popular Items

Marinitas$12.00
little gem lettuce with avocado, pumpkin seeds, queso fresco, creamy cilantro lime vinaigrette
Guacamole$11.00
made daily, house made salsa fresca
Enchiladas de Pollo$18.00
chicken with ancho chile, roasted tomatoes, jack cheese
Mexicana **has nuts$12.00
chopped romaine and cabbage, radish, jicama, green onions, red onions, queso fresco, fresh oregano, crispy tortilla ribbons, almonds, cumin citrus vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
fried brussels sprouts, pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese, lemon jalapeno crema
Tacos de pescado$17.00
grilled cod, guacamole, three seed cabbage slaw, tabasco crema, served on house made corn tortillas
Tacos dorados de pollo$15.00
crispy tacos with chicken, potato, watercress, queso Oaxaca, cascabel sauce
Black Beans & Green Rice$3.50
Tacos de carne asada$18.00
grilled sirloin, avocado, grilled onions, queso cotija. chipotle salsa, served on house made corn tortillas
K Burrito$6.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard

San Anselmo CA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

