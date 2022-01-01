Marinitas
Marinitas features a menu inspired by dishes found throughout Mexico and Latin America using local and seasonal products. Marinitas delivers Latin focused lusciousness that is an exciting blend of the new and the familiar. Cocktails focus on the silver and gold liquors of Central and South America. The bar is dedicated to classic cocktail preparations including citrus juice squeezed to order, house made sweet and sour made from unrefined cane sugars, along with the highest quality mixers.
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
San Anselmo CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
