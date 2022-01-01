Go
MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

Italian restaurant, pizzeria & wine bar

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Francesca Pizza$18.25
Mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, meatballs, fior di latte ( fresh mozzarella balls) topped with shaved parmigiano
12 inch pizza
Pepperoni/Salamini Pizza$13.50
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
12 inch pizza
Focaccia$2.99
our signature flat bread, fresh garlic, fresh rosemary, salt & black pepper topped with fresh olive oil
Margherita Pizza$12.75
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella topped with fresh basil
12 inch pizza
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.50
Mozzarella, fresh garlic & rosemary with side marinara
Salvatore Pizza$16.75
San Marzano sauce, mozzarella & Italian sausage
12 inch pizza
Kids Cheese Pizza*$5.50
San Marzano sauce & mozzarella
Home Personal Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes & red onions
1 choice of dressing: Italian, balsamic, bleu cheese, ranch or caesar
See full menu

Location

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B

Littleton CO

Sunday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday4:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

