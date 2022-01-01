Marino's American Eatery
Westmoreland Counties LOCAL Craft Beer Destination!Located in Hempfield’s West Point Plaza next to the West Point baseball fields, Marino’s is locally owned and operated by certified mixologist Joshua Jones and award-winning Chef Patrick Conway. Together, the two have more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Marino’s is a family friendly restaurant and bar with 16 beers on tap that focuses on our local craft breweries, hand crafted cocktails created by Joshua Jones, and a unique menu designed Chef Patrick Conway. All menu items are made fresh in-house daily by Chef Conway. Bring the family out for dinner in our dining room, stop by for a beer or cocktail at our 12 seat bar, watch a game on our big screens, or fill up a craft beer to go from our 32oz Crowler canning system. Marino’s also specializes in takeout and catering. Give us a call at 724-216-5735 or order online.
GRILL
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10
Greensburg PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
