Lolo Poke Beverly

Aloha! We are the North Shore's first poke restaurant. Commonly called a Hawaiian style sushi bowl, we serve our raw sushi fish over a bed of rice with fresh veggies, an assortment of house made sauces and delicious crunchy toppings to finish the experience. Don't like raw fish? No problem we have other delicious cooked proteins from the land and sea to add to your bowl. Come on in or order ahead to see what all the hype is about!

