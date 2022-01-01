Go
Marino's Lunch

Founded in 1917 as an Africa American grocery store, Marino's Lunch is a local Staunton institution serving up traditional Bluegrass music and honest Southern cuisine at reasonable prices.

901 N. Augusta St.

Location

Staunton VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
