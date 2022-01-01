Marino's Lunch
Founded in 1917 as an Africa American grocery store, Marino's Lunch is a local Staunton institution serving up traditional Bluegrass music and honest Southern cuisine at reasonable prices.
901 N. Augusta St.
Location
901 N. Augusta St.
Staunton VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kathy's
Come in and enjoy!
West Beverley Tastee Freez
Come in and enjoy!
THB
1509 Virginia Avenue, North Bend, OR, 97459
Augusta Kitchen
Southern Fresh!