Go
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Marino's Pizza Pasta

Marino's Pizza Pasta

Come in and enjoy!

13821 SW 88th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pcs)$12.00
10 Chicken Wings$15.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Lasagna$16.00
Large 16‘’ Pizza (8 Slices)$18.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs$16.00
Baked Penne$15.00
Garlic Rolls Dozen$6.00
Garlic Rolls 1/2 Dozen$4.00
XL-Large 18‘’ Pizza (12 Slices)$19.00
See full menu

Location

13821 SW 88th Street

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Two Brothers Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EL Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fragrant and bursting with flavors of authentic Mexico, El Rancho Grande brings a modern twist to classics. We serve a wide array of Margaritas and fresh options, like our guacamole made to order. Our food is sure to please even the most discriminating taste buds.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston