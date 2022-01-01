Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS
635 Old Country rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
635 Old Country rd
Plainview NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Francesco's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Morrison's
Chef Harry Poole of The Food Network's Great Food Truck Race: Alaska brings you an all occasions menu featuring updated tavern food and everyday comfort food. Cheers!
Sawasdee Thai Elevated
Exotic Flavors Quality Ingredients - Sawasdee Not Your Neighborhood Thai
Greek Xpress
FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.