Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

PIZZA • SALADS

635 Old Country rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterraneo$18.50
Blackened spicy chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, fresh avocado slices and cilantro rice dressed with lime & olive oil
Caesar$7.00
Fresh-cut crispy romaine lettuce with croutons, pecorino romano and our creamy caesar dressing
Tossed Garden$5.95
Assorted lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, radishes and shredded carrots with a house Italian dressing
Create Your Own Pasta$12.95
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
5 pieces golden fried served with plum tomato sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$18.25
Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad
Plain Pizza
Garlic Knots$0.40
Regular Slice$2.90
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

635 Old Country rd

Plainview NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
