Marion restaurants you'll love

Marion restaurants
  • Marion

Marion's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Marion restaurants

Pizza Pro image

PIZZA

Pizza Pro

2921 AR-77 S #1, Marion

Avg 4.8 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PRO SPECIAL
Our version of a Supreme.
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
MEAT TO PLEASE
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce and topped with pepperoni, ham, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
BONE IN Wings$9.99
8 pieces of freshly cooked Tyson chicken wings, tossed in your favorite sauce. Try an order today!
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

3320 Interstate 55, Marion

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Consumer pic

 

Tackers Shake Shack Marion

409 E Military Rd, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Marion

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

More near Marion to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

