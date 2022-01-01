Marion restaurants you'll love
More about Pizza Pro
PIZZA
Pizza Pro
2921 AR-77 S #1, Marion
|Popular items
|PRO SPECIAL
Our version of a Supreme.
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
|MEAT TO PLEASE
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce and topped with pepperoni, ham, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, and extra mozzarella cheese. Also available in thin crust.
|BONE IN Wings
|$9.99
8 pieces of freshly cooked Tyson chicken wings, tossed in your favorite sauce. Try an order today!
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q
3320 Interstate 55, Marion
|Popular items
|Double Hamburgers
|$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Hamburgers
|$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Fries - Large Order
|$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries