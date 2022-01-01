Bacon cheeseburgers in Marion
PIZZA
Pizza Pro
2921 AR-77 S #1, Marion
|BACON CHEESEBURGER CLASSIC
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with our proprietary sauce topped with beef, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. after cooking, it is then topped with extra cheddar cheese. Also available in thin crust.
|BACON CHEESEBURGER DELUXE
Our spin on a cheeseburger and pizza together!
We start with dough that is made fresh, instore, every single day. It is hand tossed and based with yellow mustard sauce. Then it is topped with crumbled beef, onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese. After cooking, it is topped again with dill pickles and cheddar cheese! Also available in thin crust.
Tackers Shake Shack Marion
409 E Military Rd, Marion
|Muscadine Bacon Burger
|$7.00
Cheeseburger with house-made muscadine jelly, cream cheese, bacon, and an over easy egg.