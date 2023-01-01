Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Marion
/
Marion
/
Brisket
Marion restaurants that serve brisket
Pizza Pro of Marion
2921 State Highway 77 S Ste 1, Marion
No reviews yet
burnt end brisket Large
$12.00
More about Pizza Pro of Marion
Tops Bar-B-Q
3320 Interstate 55, Marion
No reviews yet
Beef Brisket Sandwich
$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
