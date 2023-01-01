Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Marion

Go
Marion restaurants
Toast

Marion restaurants that serve greek salad

Pizza Pro image

PIZZA

Pizza Pro of Marion

2921 AR-77 S #1, Marion

Avg 4.8 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$8.59
Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with fresh feta cheese. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.
More about Pizza Pro of Marion
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Pro of Marion

2921 State Highway 77 S Ste 1, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$8.59
Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with fresh feta cheese. Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.
More about Pizza Pro of Marion

Browse other tasty dishes in Marion

Chicken Sandwiches

Bologna Sandwiches

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Garden Salad

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Marion to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (23 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (23 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston