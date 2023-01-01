Grilled chicken salad in Marion
Marion restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Pizza Pro of Marion
PIZZA
Pizza Pro of Marion
2921 AR-77 S #1, Marion
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.59
Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with freshly diced grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, and bacon.
Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.
More about Pizza Pro of Marion
Pizza Pro of Marion
2921 State Highway 77 S Ste 1, Marion
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.59
Our fresh house blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce with carrots and red cabbage, roma tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, banana peppers, and ripe black olives. Topped with freshly diced grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella cheese, and bacon.
Garnished with a pepperoncini pepper.