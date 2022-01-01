Nachos in Marion
Marion restaurants that serve nachos
Tackers Shake Shack Marion
409 E Military Rd, Marion
|Meat Nachos
|$5.29
Tops Bar-B-Q
3320 Interstate 55, Marion
|Flamin' Hot Cheetos Nachos
|$9.29
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of Flamin' Hot Cheetos topped with white queso, jalapenos, original hot BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.