Marion restaurants you'll love

More about Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
SALADS • STEAKS
Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
740 10th Street, Marion
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.50
|Finch Fries
|$10.50
|Pome-Pome Salad
|$14.00
More about Big Shots Bar and Grill
GRILL
Big Shots Bar and Grill
1803 6th Ave, Marion
|Popular items
|BRST CHICKEN 8 PC 2 OF EACH
|$17.00
JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN
|Only Broasted Potatoes (4 CT)
|$3.00
1 LG RUSSET WEDGED INTO 4 PC
|BRST CHICKEN 12 PC 3 OF EACH
|$21.25
JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN
More about Frydae
Frydae
743 10th St, Marion
|Popular items
|BBQ Pork
|$9.99
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, purple onion, sour cream, jalapeno, green onions, lime wedge
|Mexican Street Corn
|$8.99
Street corn, colby-jack, queso fresco, chili powder, jalapeno, cilantro, lime wedge
|Everything But The Cookie Jar
Cookie jar ice cream, cookie pieces, Oreos, whipped cream, and a two chocolate chip cookies.
More about West End Diner
West End Diner
809 6th Avenue, Marion
|Popular items
|Best Ever Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.75
Texas toast, bacon, fried egg, Münster cheese, red onion and tomato with a side of cornbread and house jam.
|Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta noodles smothered in our home-made cheese sauce.
|Chef Salad
|$8.95
Ample servings of deli ham and turkey, 3 cheese blend, hard boiled egg, tomato cucumber, house made croutons with dressing on the side. Served with a baguette.
More about Nara Thai Cuisine
Nara Thai Cuisine
1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Marion
|Popular items
|Fresh Rolls (Gluten free)
|$7.95
Chicken, tofu or shrimp with lettuce, carrot, cucumber & spinach wrapped in rice paper, served with sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts.
|Kuea Kai (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, yellow onion, carrot, egg, green onion stir-fried in butter cilantro-garlic sauce.
|Pad Kee Mao (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, egg, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaf and green onion in spicy brown sauce.