Marion restaurants you'll love

Marion restaurants
Toast
  • Marion

Marion's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Must-try Marion restaurants

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery image

SALADS • STEAKS

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery

740 10th Street, Marion

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.50
Finch Fries$10.50
Pome-Pome Salad$14.00
More about Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
Big Shots Bar and Grill image

GRILL

Big Shots Bar and Grill

1803 6th Ave, Marion

Avg 4.2 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRST CHICKEN 8 PC 2 OF EACH$17.00
JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN
Only Broasted Potatoes (4 CT)$3.00
1 LG RUSSET WEDGED INTO 4 PC
BRST CHICKEN 12 PC 3 OF EACH$21.25
JUICY GOLDEN BROASTED CHICKEN
More about Big Shots Bar and Grill
Frydae image

 

Frydae

743 10th St, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pork$9.99
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, purple onion, sour cream, jalapeno, green onions, lime wedge
Mexican Street Corn$8.99
Street corn, colby-jack, queso fresco, chili powder, jalapeno, cilantro, lime wedge
Everything But The Cookie Jar
Cookie jar ice cream, cookie pieces, Oreos, whipped cream, and a two chocolate chip cookies.
More about Frydae
West End Diner image

 

West End Diner

809 6th Avenue, Marion

Avg 4.7 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Best Ever Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Texas toast, bacon, fried egg, Münster cheese, red onion and tomato with a side of cornbread and house jam.
Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta noodles smothered in our home-made cheese sauce.
Chef Salad$8.95
Ample servings of deli ham and turkey, 3 cheese blend, hard boiled egg, tomato cucumber, house made croutons with dressing on the side. Served with a baguette.
More about West End Diner
BARKER'S ICE CREAM AND MORE image

 

BARKER'S ICE CREAM AND MORE

2100 7TH AVE, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about BARKER'S ICE CREAM AND MORE
Nara Thai Cuisine image

 

Nara Thai Cuisine

1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Rolls (Gluten free)$7.95
Chicken, tofu or shrimp with lettuce, carrot, cucumber & spinach wrapped in rice paper, served with sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts.
Kuea Kai (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, yellow onion, carrot, egg, green onion stir-fried in butter cilantro-garlic sauce.
Pad Kee Mao (Dinner)
Wide rice noodle, egg, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaf and green onion in spicy brown sauce.
More about Nara Thai Cuisine
