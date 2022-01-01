Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Marion
/
Marion
/
Cake
Marion restaurants that serve cake
SALADS • STEAKS
Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
740 10th Street, Marion
Avg 4.4
(431 reviews)
Crab Cakes
$16.95
Crab Cake
$16.00
More about Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
Frydae
743 10th St, Marion
No reviews yet
Cake Shake
Yellow cake batter ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a stuffed cake ball.
More about Frydae
More near Marion to explore
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Coralville
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
