Chicken salad in Marion

Marion restaurants
Toast

Marion restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

West End Diner

809 6th Avenue, Marion

Avg 4.7 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.25
Our famous chicken salad with romaine on your choice of toasted ciabatta or croissant. For a gluten free option, skip the bread and have it on a leaf romaine.
Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Salad$7.95
A hearty, sweet and tangy salad with grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, red peppers and red onion on a bed of romaine with house-made honey mustard dressing. Served with a baguette.
Grilled Chicken Honey Mustard Salad$8.25
More about West End Diner
Item pic

 

Nara Thai Cuisine

1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Satay Salad$14.00
Delicious grilled marinated chicken satay with our housemade peanut sauce and fresh garden salad.
More about Nara Thai Cuisine

