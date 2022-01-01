Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cakes in
Marion
/
Marion
/
Crab Cakes
Marion restaurants that serve crab cakes
SALADS • STEAKS
Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
740 10th Street, Marion
Avg 4.4
(431 reviews)
Crab Cakes
$16.95
Crab Cake
$16.00
More about Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
Nara Thai Cuisine
1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Marion
No reviews yet
Crab Cakes
$8.25
Two large crab cakes served with our housemade sweet & sour sauce.
More about Nara Thai Cuisine
