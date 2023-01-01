Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Marion

Marion restaurants
Marion restaurants that serve pad thai

Frydae image

 

Frydae - 743 10th St

743 10th St, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bang-Bang Shrimp Pad Thai$12.99
straight, waffle, or sweet potato | crispy shrimp | Bang-Bang seasoning blend | Thao peanut sauce | habanero orange sauce | cilantro | green onion | sesame seeds | edamame | chopped peanuts
These fries are dairy free, as they do not include cheese.
Add cheese | .99
Add kimchi | .99
Add 12 extra shrimp | 4.99
More about Frydae - 743 10th St
Item pic

 

Nara Thai Cuisine

1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Racy Pad Thai$15.95
Rice noodle in spicy chili Pad Thai sauce with chicken and shrimp, egg, carrot, bell pepper, basil and green onion.
Pad Thai (Lunch) (Gluten-Free)
Rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprouts stir-fried in homemade sauce with ground peanut.
Pad Thai (Dinner) (Gluten-Free)
Rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprouts stir-fried in homemade sauce with ground peanut.
More about Nara Thai Cuisine

