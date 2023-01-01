Pad thai in Marion

straight, waffle, or sweet potato | crispy shrimp | Bang-Bang seasoning blend | Thao peanut sauce | habanero orange sauce | cilantro | green onion | sesame seeds | edamame | chopped peanuts

These fries are dairy free, as they do not include cheese.

Add cheese | .99

Add kimchi | .99

Add 12 extra shrimp | 4.99

