Pad thai in Marion
Marion restaurants that serve pad thai
Frydae - 743 10th St
743 10th St, Marion
|Bang-Bang Shrimp Pad Thai
|$12.99
straight, waffle, or sweet potato | crispy shrimp | Bang-Bang seasoning blend | Thao peanut sauce | habanero orange sauce | cilantro | green onion | sesame seeds | edamame | chopped peanuts
These fries are dairy free, as they do not include cheese.
Add cheese | .99
Add kimchi | .99
Add 12 extra shrimp | 4.99
Nara Thai Cuisine
1725 Blairs Ferry Road, Marion
|Racy Pad Thai
|$15.95
Rice noodle in spicy chili Pad Thai sauce with chicken and shrimp, egg, carrot, bell pepper, basil and green onion.
|Pad Thai (Lunch) (Gluten-Free)
Rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprouts stir-fried in homemade sauce with ground peanut.
|Pad Thai (Dinner) (Gluten-Free)
Rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprouts stir-fried in homemade sauce with ground peanut.