Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Marion

Go
Marion restaurants
Toast

Marion restaurants that serve chicken salad

Obi's Barbecue image

 

Obi's Barbecue

402 South Washington Street, Marion

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
More about Obi's Barbecue
Item pic

 

Los Amores - Boston Hill Center

428 S Washington St, Marion

Avg 4.8 (377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad Fajita Chicken$10.49
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken$8.99
More about Los Amores - Boston Hill Center
Map

More near Marion to explore

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Fairmount

Avg 5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (672 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (445 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1254 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston