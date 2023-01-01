Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
Marion
/
Marion
/
Chicken Salad
Marion restaurants that serve chicken salad
Obi's Barbecue
402 South Washington Street, Marion
No reviews yet
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.99
More about Obi's Barbecue
Los Amores - Boston Hill Center
428 S Washington St, Marion
Avg 4.8
(377 reviews)
Taco Salad Fajita Chicken
$10.49
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
$8.99
More about Los Amores - Boston Hill Center
