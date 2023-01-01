Marion restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Brew Fish Bar & Eatery
210 Spring Street, Marion
|Popular items
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$10.00
Oven baked pretzel rods served with a house-made beer cheese sauce.
|Wings
|$14.00
Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or chipotle barbeque.
|Bourbon Steak Tips
|$23.00
Marinated in garlic, bourbon, and other secret herb and spices grilled to your liking and served with vegetable (butternut squash) and mashed potato. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.
Cast Seaside Bites and Bar - 7 Cottage St
7 Cottage St, Marion
FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro
374 Front St, Marion