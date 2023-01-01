Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Marion restaurants you'll love

Marion restaurants
  • Marion

Marion's top cuisines

Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Must-try Marion restaurants

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery

210 Spring Street, Marion

Avg 4.5 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$10.00
Oven baked pretzel rods served with a house-made beer cheese sauce.
Wings$14.00
Choose from: plain, ten spice rub, buffalo, honey barbeque, sweet chili sauce, or chipotle barbeque.
Bourbon Steak Tips$23.00
Marinated in garlic, bourbon, and other secret herb and spices grilled to your liking and served with vegetable (butternut squash) and mashed potato. If you select other sides there may be an upcharge and would replace the two sides above.
Cast Seaside Bites and Bar - 7 Cottage St

7 Cottage St, Marion

No reviews yet
Cilantro image

FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro

374 Front St, Marion

Avg 4.4 (109 reviews)
