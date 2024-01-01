Chicken sandwiches in Marion
Marion restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Brew Fish Bar & Eatery
210 Spring Street, Marion
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil vinaigrette served on grilled ciabatta bread.
Cast Seaside Bites and Bar - 7 Cottage St
7 Cottage St, Marion
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Crispy chicken sandwich on brioche with shredded lettuce, hot honey, chipotle aioli
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
chorizo gravy, honey fermented jalapenos, cheddar & scallion cornmeal bisquit