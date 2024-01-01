Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Marion

Marion restaurants
Marion restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery

210 Spring Street, Marion

Avg 4.5 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil vinaigrette served on grilled ciabatta bread.
More about Brew Fish Bar & Eatery
Cast Seaside Bites and Bar - 7 Cottage St

7 Cottage St, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Crispy chicken sandwich on brioche with shredded lettuce, hot honey, chipotle aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
chorizo gravy, honey fermented jalapenos, cheddar & scallion cornmeal bisquit
More about Cast Seaside Bites and Bar - 7 Cottage St

