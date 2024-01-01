Scallops in Marion
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Brew Fish Bar & Eatery
210 Spring Street, Marion
|Cashew Cream Scallops
|$32.00
Seared scallops, jasmine rice, shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted
cashew cream sauce, sweet soy glaze. Does not come with any additional sides.
|Scallop and Bacon Pizza
|$18.00
Scallops and bacon, with a light
white garlic sauce and our whole milk shredded mozzarella.
|Scallop and Bacon Flatbread
|$17.00
Cast Seaside Bites and Bar - 7 Cottage St
7 Cottage St, Marion
|Coconut Milk & Lemongrass Poached Scallop Tiradito
|$18.00
passionfruit & aji amarillo puree, crispy ginger, cucumber, radish, coconut GF DF SH A SF NF
|Pan Roasted Sea Scallops
|$18.00
succotash, roasted corn & aji amarillo sauce GF D SH AF SF NF