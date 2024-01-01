Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Marion

Marion restaurants
Marion restaurants that serve scallops

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Brew Fish Bar & Eatery

210 Spring Street, Marion

Avg 4.5 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Cream Scallops$32.00
Seared scallops, jasmine rice, shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted
cashew cream sauce, sweet soy glaze. Does not come with any additional sides.
Scallop and Bacon Pizza$18.00
Scallops and bacon, with a light
white garlic sauce and our whole milk shredded mozzarella.
Scallop and Bacon Flatbread$17.00
More about Brew Fish Bar & Eatery
Banner pic

 

Cast Seaside Bites and Bar - 7 Cottage St

7 Cottage St, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Milk & Lemongrass Poached Scallop Tiradito$18.00
passionfruit & aji amarillo puree, crispy ginger, cucumber, radish, coconut GF DF SH A SF NF
Pan Roasted Sea Scallops$18.00
succotash, roasted corn & aji amarillo sauce GF D SH AF SF NF
More about Cast Seaside Bites and Bar - 7 Cottage St

