Quesadillas in Marion
Marion restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Burrito Bros.
Burrito Bros.
29 Logan Street, Marion
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Choice of protein grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted Grande mozzarella cheese.
More about Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL
Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill
4201 us highway 221S, Marion
|Philly Steak Quesadilla
|$7.95
Chipped ribeye seasoned & sauteed with peppers, onions, & provolone cheese.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.95
Chipped 100% all-white chicken breast, grilled with peppers, onions, jalapenos, & a Mexican blend cheese, all served on a grilled flour tortilla.