Quesadillas in Marion

Marion restaurants
Marion restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Burrito Bros.

29 Logan Street, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Quesadilla$9.00
Choice of protein grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted Grande mozzarella cheese.
More about Burrito Bros.
Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill

4201 us highway 221S, Marion

Avg 4.1 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Steak Quesadilla$7.95
Chipped ribeye seasoned & sauteed with peppers, onions, & provolone cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
Chipped 100% all-white chicken breast, grilled with peppers, onions, jalapenos, & a Mexican blend cheese, all served on a grilled flour tortilla.
More about Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill

