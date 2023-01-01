Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Marion

Go
Marion restaurants
Toast

Marion restaurants that serve garlic bread

Sansotta's Fresh Italian Marion image

 

Sansotta's Fresh Italian Marion

1292 Delware Ave., Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
More about Sansotta's Fresh Italian Marion
Payne's Pizza & More image

PIZZA

Payne's Pizza & More

1624 Marion Mt Gilead Rd, Marion

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.25
Garlic Cheese Bread$3.25
More about Payne's Pizza & More

Browse other tasty dishes in Marion

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Cookies

Lasagna

Map

More near Marion to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mansfield

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (488 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1305 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston