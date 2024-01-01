Spaghetti in Marion
Marion restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Payne's Pizza & More
PIZZA
Payne's Pizza & More
1624 Marion Mt Gilead Rd, Marion
|Spaghetti
|$6.00
|Kids Spaghetti
|$3.50
|Spaghetti Combo Meal
|$9.50
More about RobSagna LLC - Carey Sidewalk Sales for lunch - Roundhouse Brewery in Bellfontaine for Dinner
RobSagna LLC - Carey Sidewalk Sales for lunch - Roundhouse Brewery in Bellfontaine for Dinner
200 East Findlay Street, Carey
|Smoked Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.00
Like baked Spaghetti? Smoked Meatballs? This dish is a huge win! Comes with 2 BIG Meatballs and Spaghetti smothered in our mouthwatering Robsagna Sauce. Add more meatballs for $2 each.