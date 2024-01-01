Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Marion

Marion restaurants
Marion restaurants that serve spaghetti

Payne's Pizza & More image

PIZZA

Payne's Pizza & More

1624 Marion Mt Gilead Rd, Marion

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$6.00
Kids Spaghetti$3.50
Spaghetti Combo Meal$9.50
More about Payne's Pizza & More
Item pic

 

RobSagna LLC - Carey Sidewalk Sales for lunch - Roundhouse Brewery in Bellfontaine for Dinner

200 East Findlay Street, Carey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
Like baked Spaghetti? Smoked Meatballs? This dish is a huge win! Comes with 2 BIG Meatballs and Spaghetti smothered in our mouthwatering Robsagna Sauce. Add more meatballs for $2 each.
More about RobSagna LLC - Carey Sidewalk Sales for lunch - Roundhouse Brewery in Bellfontaine for Dinner

