Marion restaurants you'll love

Marion restaurants
  • Marion

Must-try Marion restaurants

Cabanas Grill - 101 W Liberty St

101 W Liberty St, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$12.00
Thin sliced steak, with beans, rice, salad and tortillas.
Chori Papas$5.50
Fries topped with chorizo and queso.
Texas Fajitas For Two$22.50
Tender slice beef, chicken, shrimp, grilled peppers and onions. Served with beans, rice, guacamole salad with sour cream and tortillas.
More about Cabanas Grill - 101 W Liberty St
Mr. Joe - 1106 E. Godbold St.

1106 East Godbold Street, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mr. Joe - 1106 E. Godbold St.
City Food & Spirits - 1106 E Godbold St,

1106 E Godbold St,, Marion

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about City Food & Spirits - 1106 E Godbold St,
