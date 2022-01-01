Marion restaurants you'll love
Marion's top cuisines
Must-try Marion restaurants
More about Macado's - Marion
Macado's - Marion
142 E Main Street, Marion
|Popular items
|Wings
|$0.00
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
|Big Daddy
|$12.25
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
|Crazy Chris Wrap
|$10.65
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
More about Wooden Pickle Food & Spirits - 120 E Main Street
Wooden Pickle Food & Spirits - 120 E Main Street
120 E Main Street, Marion
|Popular items
|Clubhouse Turkey
|$12.25
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
|Crabby Patty
|$12.75
Deep fried crab and shrimp cake, lettuce, green onionm, cajun aioli on toasted ciabatta
|White Flatbread
|$11.00
white sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, basil