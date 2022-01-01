Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Marion restaurants you'll love

Marion restaurants
Must-try Marion restaurants

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Marion

142 E Main Street, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$0.00
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Big Daddy$12.25
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Crazy Chris Wrap$10.65
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Main pic

 

Wooden Pickle Food & Spirits - 120 E Main Street

120 E Main Street, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Clubhouse Turkey$12.25
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Crabby Patty$12.75
Deep fried crab and shrimp cake, lettuce, green onionm, cajun aioli on toasted ciabatta
White Flatbread$11.00
white sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, basil
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Pizza Perfect On Main

784 N Main St, Marion

Avg 4.6 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
