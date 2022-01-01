Go
Marion's of the Rockies

2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144 • $

Avg 4.5 (1226 reviews)

Popular Items

Mexican Omlette$9.50
Grilled pablano papper and jack cheese folded in 3 eggs and then topped with pork green chili. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns and rolled in a warm tortilla with american cheese then smothered in your choice of sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
Works Skillet$11.00
Diced potato, bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, onion and pepper topped with melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast.
Country Fried Steak$10.50
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast$10.00
2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, and served with 2 eggs and hashbrowns.
Country Breakfast$10.00
2 Cakes, 2 links, 2 Bacon and 2 eggs. Sub waffle or french toast for cakes.
Side Meat$4.00
Handheld Burrito OL$6.00
The perfect size for a full meal right in the palm of your hand. Hashbrowns, egg, bacon cheese and green chili wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Huevos Rancheros$10.00
Tortilla topped with pork green chili, cheddar cheese, and two eggs served with hashbrowns, ranch beans and choice of toast.
Evans Benny$12.00
Grilled sourdough bread with ham and swiss cheese sandwiched in the middle then topped with two eggs and hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Takeout

2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144

Idaho Springs CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
