Go
Toast

Marion's Cafe

Come taste the best Coffee & Chocolates in town! Marion's offers a hearty breakfast and a sweet or savory bakery treat. Try a light snack or combo for lunch with our well-known soups, sandwiches, salads or Flatbread.

632 Broadway St S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mocha$4.65
Coffee Concentrate
Would you like to experience the joy of our coffee from home? Order a quart or half gallon and enjoy your favorite blend even when you are not able to stop by.
Pour Over Coffee$2.45
Fresh Ground Coffee poured over, not brewed in a pot
Breakfast Bowl Combo$10.45
Baked hash browns topped with scrambled eggs with sauteed onions and peppers. Choose sausage, ham or bacon as your meat which will be topped with a shredded cheese blend. Add a side of sour cream or salsa for .30 each.
Select one of our 4 blends of coffee and any fixings you would like. Want a different beverage, just select one for a small upcharge. Finally, add a muffin or scone for only $2.25.
3 Berry Smoothie$6.45
Scone$2.45
Our scones are known around the area and are made from scratch each day so you will be sure to have a sweet or savory option. Because the flavors change every day, you may elect either the sweet or savory option and simply try the flavor of the day or contact the store for the flavors we offer.
Gourmet Popcorn$12.45
Best popcorn you will ever taste!
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Scrambled eggs with sauteed peppers & onions, smothered with cheese and your choice of Sausage, Bacon or Ham wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Croissant$4.85
Flaky croissant with a scrambled egg bake with onions, peppers and tomatoes topped with provolone cheese. Add ham, sausage or bacon for only .50.
Hearty Breakfast Bowl$8.95
Baked hash browns topped with scrambled eggs with sauteed onions and peppers. Choose sausage, ham or bacon as your meat which will be topped with a shredded cheese blend. Add a side of sour cream or salsa for .30 each.
See full menu

Location

632 Broadway St S

Menomonie WI

Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Log Jam Bar and Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ted's Pizza Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston