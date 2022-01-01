Mario's
Come in and enjoy!
232 Cleveland Ave N
Popular Items
Location
232 Cleveland Ave N
Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Naughty Greek University
Authentic Greek Athenian Street Food. Come in and enjoy!
Midway Cafe & Grill
Online Ordering Available
Longfellow Grill
At the Longfellow Grill, we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.
yum! kitchen & bakery
Welcome to yum!