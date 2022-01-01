Go
Mario's

232 Cleveland Ave N

Popular Items

SIDE Ranch$1.25
Oreo$7.00
Three Cheese$22.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, ricotta, basil, sicilian oregano, cracked black pepper, extra virgin olive oil
Plain Cheese / Build Your Own$19.00
Mario's pizza with mozzarella, choose your sauce (red or white) and add up to 5 toppings
Artichoke$24.00
garlic cream sauce, piquillo pepper, feta, fresh tomato, sicilian oregano, kalamata olive
House Salad$8.00
spinach, stone ground mustard vinaigrette, piquillo pepper, artichoke, salami, pepperoncini, olive, feta, panko bread crumb
Pepperoni$23.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, extra virgin olive oil
Sausage$23.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, extra virgin olive oil
Cacio e Pepe$22.00
garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, cracked black pepper
Supreme$24.50
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, poblano pepper, oyster mushroom, jalapeno, oregano, pecorino, mozzarella
232 Cleveland Ave N

Saint Paul MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
