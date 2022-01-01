Go
Toast

Mario's Early Toast - Douglas

Come in and enjoy!

1950 Douglas Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1950 Douglas Boulevard

Roseville CA

Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy fresh Thai Food made daily just for you. We have a creative and friendly menu where you can order just about anything you like and can even "make it your way". Our menu offers many items for gluten free and vegan customers. Most of what we make can be low or non-spicy so don't let any perception of Thai food being too hot or you will miss out on our special and diverse offerings. We can accommodate large groups and we have a nice patio for outdoor dining. We also offer delivery and take out.

Pieology 8060

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Take Brickyard food home. Order here and we will have your food ready when you arrive.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston