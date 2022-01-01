Mario's Early Toast - Sierra College Blvd
Open today 6:30 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
8425 Sierra College Suite A
Roseville, CA 95661
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Location
8425 Sierra College Suite A, Roseville CA 95661
Nearby restaurants
Ahipoki CA
Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team
Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.
Curry Pizza House
We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you'll love to eat and makes you feel great.
Jamba
Jamba Juice