Mario's Fishbowl

A Morgantown Tradition

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

704 Richwood Ave • $

Avg 4 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

25 Wings$35.00
8 Wings$13.25
Boneless Wings$8.00
18 Wings$26.00
12 Wings$17.75
Small House Salad$4.50
Ranch Dressing$0.75
Large Fries$5.00
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Provolone Sticks$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

704 Richwood Ave

Morgantown WV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
